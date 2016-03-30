European shares inch higher helped by solid earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Some well-received company updates helped European shares inch higher in early deals on Friday but the key pan-regional benchmark index remained on track to end the week with a fall.
U.S. STOCKS PARE SOME GAINS, ALL THREE MAJOR INDEXES NOW UP ABOUT 0.3 PERCENT
SHANGHAI, Feb 3 Hong Kong stocks suffered their fourth consecutive session of declines on Friday, as a robust post-Christmas rebound appears to be losing steam amid uncertainty over global growth and fresh signs of policy tightening in China.
Feb 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 3 points at 7,137 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open.