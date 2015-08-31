US STOCKS-Wall St off as Trump agenda weighed; Dow down for 8th day
U.S. STOCKS PARE SOME LOSSES
* Dow down 0.22 pct, S&P down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
NEW YORK, March 27 The S&P 500 ended slightly lower on Monday, cutting earlier losses, while the Dow declined for an eighth consecutive session as investors assessed how the defeat of President Donald Trump's first major legislative action would impact the rest of his agenda.