SE Asia Stocks-Recover after Trump healthcare setback

By Urvashi Goenka March 28 Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher on Tuesday as investors pinned their hopes on U.S. President Donald Trump's stimulus plans after the healthcare policy setback. While Trump's failure late last week to garner enough support for a plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act, stoked concerns about his ability to enact stimulus policies, these began to recede overnight as investors looked with renewed, albeit tentative, optimism to the U.S