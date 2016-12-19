US STOCKS-Wall St edges higher as earnings gather pace
* Indexes up: Dow 0.02 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.31 pct (Updates to open)
U.S. STOCKS SLIGHTLY PARE GAINS AFTER FED'S YELLEN REMARKS
* Indexes up: Dow 0.02 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.31 pct (Updates to open)
Jan 24 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday as investors assessed quarterly earnings, while seeking clarity on President Donald Trump's economic policies.
* Futures: Dow down 3 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq up 4.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)