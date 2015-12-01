US STOCKS-Wall St posts slight gain, investors anxious on Trump-Xi meet
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.25 pct (Updates to close, adds commentary)
U.S. STOCKS SLIGHTLY PARE GAINS AFTER ISM MANUFACTURING DATA
NEW YORK, April 6 Global equity markets and the dollar edged higher on Thursday, helped by fresh data showing a tighter U.S. labor market, as investors stayed cautious before the first meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
NEW YORK, April 6 Wall Street's major indexes ended slightly higher but well off session highs as investors grew nervous about a meeting between China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.