SE Asia Stocks-Muted; Trump's policies cause concern

By Sindhu Chandrasekaran Jan 30 Southeast Asian stock markets were sluggish in lacklustre trade on Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban increased concerns about the impact of the new administration's policies on trade and the economy. Trump on Friday barred refugees for four months, with an indefinite ban on refugees from Syria and a 90-day bar on citizens from seven other nations. Philippine shares ended 0.04 percent higher, posting a third session of gai