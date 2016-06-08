GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar edges up, stocks stall as Trump's comments offset data
* European shares drop as Deutsche Bank disappoints (Updates to U.S. market close, adds quotes, data)
U.S. STOCKS TRIM GAINS; DOW JONES UP 0.19 PCT, S&P 500 UP 0.13 PCT, NASDAQ UP 0.04 PCT
* Mead Johnson Nutrition jumps, in talks with Reckitt Benckiser
NEW YORK, Feb 2 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Thursday as the recent rally continued to stall following President Donald Trump's latest comments on trade and the policies he will pursue.