EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish lira, Mexican peso at multi-week highs as dollar fades post-Fed

By Karin Strohecker LONDON, Feb 2 The Turkish lira and the Mexican peso surged to multi-week highs on Thursday, leading emerging markets which took heart from a weaker dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave no hint of accelerating rate hikes. The greenback slipped to an 11-week low against a basket of currencies after the Fed held interest rates on Wednesday in its first meeting since President Donald Trump took office. While painting a fairly upbeat picture of the econo