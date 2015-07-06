Hong Kong shares fall, weighed by financials, Tencent
SHANGHAI, March 30 Hong Kong stocks fell on Thursday, weighed by financials and index heavyweight Tencent, with weakness in mainland stocks also hurting sentiment.
U.S. STOCKS TRIM LOSSES AFTER IMF SAYS READY TO HELP GREECE IF ASKED TO DO SO
SHANGHAI, March 30 Hong Kong stocks fell on Thursday, weighed by financials and index heavyweight Tencent, with weakness in mainland stocks also hurting sentiment.
LONDON, March 30 European shares struggled for direction in early deals on Thursday as investors mulled implications of Britain formally beginning the process of leaving the European Union the day before.