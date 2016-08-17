Nikkei wobbles as investors fret about yen, Trump's policies
* Trump criticises Japan, Germany for their currency decisions
U.S. STOCKS TRIM LOSSES; DOW JONES UP MARGINALLY, S&P 500 FLAT, NASDAQ DOWN 0.1 PCT
NEW YORK, Jan 31 The S&P 500 fell on Tuesday for a fourth consecutive session, weighed by sectors sensitive to economic growth amid disappointing earnings and lingering concern over the priorities of the Trump administration.
NEW YORK, Jan 31 The dollar tumbled on Tuesday, headed for its worst start to a year in three decades, while stocks dipped as U.S. President Donald Trump added uncertainty to the market following stringent curbs on travel to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries.