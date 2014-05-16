European shares slip from 15-month highs as oils, banks fall
* Mood dampened by G20 decision to drop free trade pledge (Adds details, updates prices)
U.S. STOCKS TURN HIGHER, LED BY TELECOM AND DISCRETIONARY SHARES; SMALL CAPS BOUNCE BACK
* Mood dampened by G20 decision to drop free trade pledge (Adds details, updates prices)
LONDON, March 20 Emerging stocks hit a two-year high and most currencies strengthened on Monday, still basking in the afterglow of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and shrugging off the prospect of more trade protectionism.
* BNP says to be EU leader in all its businesses with global reach