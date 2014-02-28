US STOCKS-Wall St slips with healthcare stocks, Nasdaq flat
* Dow down 0.07 pct, S&P 500 down 0.16 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to close)
U.S. STOCKS TURN NEGATIVE; TECH SHARES LEAD LOSSES
NEW YORK, March 16 U.S. stocks slipped on Thursday pressured by healthcare shares as traders cashed-in gains from one of the best performing sectors so far this year.
