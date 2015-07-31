US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St lifted by consumer data; banks, energy lead
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. stocks posted sharp gains on Tuesday, with financial and energy shares surging, as data showed U.S. consumer confidence at a more than 16-year high.
U.S. STOCKS TURN POSITIVE
* Indexes up: Dow 0.84 pct, S&P 0.89 pct, Nasdaq 0.79 pct (Updates to late afternoon)