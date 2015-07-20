US STOCKS-Wall Street's rock-solid quarter ends with a loss
NEW YORK, March 31 Wall Street fell on Friday, pulled down by Exxon Mobil Corp and JPMorgan Chase & Co as investors wrapped up a strong quarter and weighed whether corporate earnings reports will justify the market's lofty valuations.