The author is a long-time contributing editor at Financial
Advisor Magazine and is the author of several books. Theopinions expressed are her own.
By Marla Brill
NEW YORK, Sept 6 After trailing the market in
2009 and 2010, utilities have emerged as its leading sector,
and a number of analysts believe they are on track to maintain
that position for at least the rest of 2011.
The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 3 percent in the first
eight months of the year, while utility shares rose 7.3
percent. In August, the index fell nearly 6 percent, while
utilities went up 1.7 percent.
Investors have been drawn to stocks of electric, gas and
water utilities for a number of reasons. Dividend yields north
of 4 percent look tempting when 10-year Treasury securities
yield less than 2.5 percent. The stocks are less volatile than
the rest of the market, and their stable earnings and other
defensive characteristics stand out in a weak economic
environment. The extension of the favorable 15 percent tax rate
on dividends through 2012 also adds to their appeal, at least
for now.
Fans include Robert W. Baird & Co. utility analyst David
Parker, who noted in a recent report that, "If boring is good,
and it likely is with growing global economic uncertainties,
then the utility sector should not disappoint," in the second
half of 2011. Citing their resilience in a weak economic
environment, Standard & Poor's changed its portfolio allocation
recommendation on utilities from "market weight" to "over
weight" in late August.
But the appeal could evaporate quickly if the stock market
gets bullish again and plodding stability starts looking drab
again. That happened in 2009 and 2010, when utility stocks rose
21 percent over the two years, compared to a 51 percent leap
for the S&P 500 Index. Rising interest rates, which would
prompt income-seeking investors to abandon stocks for
higher-yielding bonds, could also end the party fairly
quickly.
"In a strong bullish environment, utility stocks won't do
as well as cyclical or growth stocks," warns Tim Winter, a
utility analyst with Gabelli & Co.
But these "flight to safety" investments tend to shine when
interest rates are low and economic growth is weak - a scenario
supported by the White House's recent projections for GDP
growth this year of 1.7 percent, a downward revision of the 2.7
percent growth it predicted back in February. Winter believes
that while the stocks have done well since the beginning of the
year, they are still "reasonably priced, if not undervalued"
based on his estimates of 2012 earnings and their
attractiveness to investors in a slow growth, low interest rate
environment.
Those agree, and who would like to add to their holdings in
the sector, have a few ways to do it.
MUTUAL FUNDS
What you won't get from most utility-focused mutual funds
is the highest-possible yield. Because the funds' annual
expenses typically range from 1.25 percent to 1.75 percent of
assets, and are subtracted directly from dividend payments,
many of the funds yield less than 3 percent.
What you will get from the right utility fund, however, is
management that can produce peer-beating total returns with
less volatility than the overall market. Two funds that are
Lipper Leaders for total return, consistency and preservation
of capital fall into that category.
Gabelli Utilities Fund (GABUX.O) differentiates itself by
including many small and mid-cap names. That's important, says
Winter, because such stocks have benefited from industry
consolidation and should continue to do so.
MFS Utilities Fund (MMUFX.O) takes a broad-based approach
by including companies with regular revenue streams, such as
those in the cable industry, alongside traditional electric and
gas utilities. The fund has about one-third of its assets in
foreign securities and also owns some industry convertible
bonds.
EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS
If higher yield from a diversified portfolio is a priority,
focus on lower-cost index ETFs. With an expense ratio of .20
percent Select Sector Utilities SPDR Fund (XLU.P), by far the
largest of the group in terms of public trading value, provides
an attractive level of income. The large cap portfolio is
relatively concentrated, with the top five holdings accounting
for over one-third of assets. Another popular offering,
Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU.P), has many of the same stocks but
is more spread out and includes some small and mid-cap names as
well. It has a 24 percent expense ratio. Both yield about 4
percent.
INDIVIDUAL STOCKS
Winter cites El Paso Electric (EE.N) as a low-risk
traditional utility investment with solid earnings growth
potential and a strong customer base. One of the fund's larger
utility holdings, electric and gas utility Dominion Resources
(D.N), should benefit from its ability to raise prices and
expanded gas distribution capabilities.
MFS Utilities Fund (MMUFX.O) manager Maura Shaughnessy sees
the most compelling values right now in European utility
stocks, such as the Czech Republic's CEZ Group and Portugal's
EDP, which trade on their home country exchanges. While the
stocks have lagged their U.S. utility counterparts because
investors associate them with weak European economies, the
companies themselves are financially strong, well managed, and
on track to grow earnings.
Robert W. Baird's David Parker includes Wisconsin Energy
Corp (WEC.N), Alliant Energy Corp (LNT.N), and Xcel Energy
(XEL.N) on his list of stocks he expects to outperform the
market in the coming months. He believes all of them should
experience 4 to 6 percent annual earnings per share growth and
maintain their healthy dividend yields of 4 percent to 5
percent.
