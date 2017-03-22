NEW YORK, March 22 Most U.S. and European share
indexes fell on Wednesday as concerns over potential delays to
President Donald Trump's pro-growth policies again unnerved
investors, while safe-haven gold, U.S. Treasuries, and the yen
rallied.
The benchmark U.S. S&P 500 stock index briefly hit its
lowest level in five weeks, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of
top European shares hit a roughly two-week low as investors
increasingly worried about whether Trump would be able to push
ahead with his pro-growth policies.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Republican congressional
leaders struggled on Wednesday to get enough support in the
House of Representatives to win passage of their Obamacare
rollback bill. Repealing and replacing Democrat Barack Obama's
2010 Affordable Care Act is a first major test of Trump’s
legislative ability and whether he can keep his big promises to
business.
BELOW ARE COMMENTS FROM MARKET ANALYSTS ON WEDNESDAY:
RYAN LARSON, HEAD OF U.S. EQUITY TRADING AT RBC GLOBAL ASSET
MANAGEMENT IN CHICAGO:
"Most of what we're seeing this morning is uncertainty on
the outcome of the (Congressional healthcare legislation) vote
tomorrow or if the vote will even happen tomorrow."
"The market was giving Trump some leeway. It was supportive
of what the administration was talking about. We're starting to
get into a phase where that grace period is coming to an end and
what the market wants is to see more walk-the-talk as opposed to
talk-the-talk.
"I don't think the market has fully priced that it isn't
going to pass tomorrow. If that was the case we would've seen a
much stronger continuation of yesterday's move. If it is a no
vote or the vote gets pushed or stripped out I do think we'd see
a pretty sharp and immediate reaction to the downside."
"I don't think it’s enough to suggest the bull run is done.
It’s very much an open case."
MICHAEL ARONE, CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST AT THE US SPDR
BUSINESS AT STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS IN NEW YORK:
“The primary driver continues to be concerns around the
timing of the fiscal policy agenda in the U.S. That is the
primary driver of market action so far this week at a time when
we are passed Dutch election, passed the FOMC meeting, not in
earnings season and people feeling a bit better about the French
election. We have this kind of singular focus on Washington and
having that healthcare bill being legislated is kind of ugly.”
“A lot hinges on tomorrow’s (AHA replacement) vote. Both
sides are posturing. You have Trump and Ryan saying that they
have the votes to pass healthcare reform, while you have a small
faction of the Republican party, the fiscal conservatives who
are saying they have the votes to stop it. I think the market
could react positively if indeed healthcare reform passes in the
House tomorrow. There will be some relief that the fiscal policy
agenda is on track.
"But if we don’t get that, I think a correction of 5.0
percent is not unreasonable given how far we’ve come in such a
short period of time. If there are further delays in the vote or
if they can’t get a bill passed in the House, it will lead folks
to conclude that tax reform is further out on the horizon and
deregulation and other Trump priorities are being pushed further
down the line. It could cause a repricing of assets in the 5.0
percent kind of range.”
CHUCK CARLSON, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT HORIZON INVESTMENT
SERVICES IN HAMMOND, INDIANA, CONTRIBUTING EDITOR TO NEWSLETTER
DOW THEORY FORECASTS:
"Pullbacks happen in markets. In fact, they’re healthy for
markets... You need to take some froth off the table and restore
some values to the market. Corrections are part and parcel of
all bull markets and they are a necessary evil, so to speak.”
“Do I think this is the beginning of one of those
corrections? Yeah, I kind of do.”
“We were kind of seeing a little bit of a foreshadowing of
the correction in the major indices by what was going on the in
the Dow Jones Transportation Average (which has fallen about 7.0
percent since March 1).
TIM GHRISKEY, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER OF SOLARIS GROUP IN
NEW YORK, NEW YORK:
"If a correction continues banks could underperform the
market by about 5.0 pct. Relative to history bank stocks are
still inexpensive. That lends some support to the group."
"I don't think Trump's agenda will be a total failure. We
look at this as short term profit taking and scaling back of
time expectations. When we look back we'll see this as a buying
opportunity. I don't know if we go lower before this settles
out. I wouldn't be surprised. I don't think we go back to Nov. 8
levels. We're just taking off some of the froth."
"There could easily be another downside. We could see this
being a 5.0 percent adjustment if the healthcare bill doesn't
pass. We'd look at that as a buying opportunity therefore we may
not even get that much of a pull back."
JULIAN EMANUEL, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF U.S. EQUITY AND
DERIVATIVES STRATEGY AT UBS SECURITIES:
"This is really about the fact that the market is pricing in
too much certainty on a number of accounts. Even if you got the
positive vote (in Congress on healthcare), there's still the
residual knowledge that the agenda will be difficult to get
through the Senate. There are other things still on the docket.
"It shows you what a challenge tax reform will be, even if
this bill passes tomorrow. So the backdrop becomes - is there
too high a degree of certainty priced into earnings and the
economy, based on the a legislative agenda that is proving to be
difficult.
"While we continue to think (the economy) will grow about
2.0 percent, there is a soft patch in the first quarter that's
reasonably unexplained and that's a potential threat to
earnings.
"As well oil and credit markets are potentially signaling
that there's something there that we dont see yet. The only
other indicator that is flashing yellow is bank lending to
industry, which has dropped off sharply, at odds with the
confidence numbers. There are a lot of reasons to think that
whatever the outcome is tomorrow you still need to price in
residual higher level of uncertainty."
JACK ABLIN, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, BMO PRIVATE BANK,
CHICAGO:
“The market is using the healthcare bill as a barometer of
President Trump’s ability to navigate legislation through
Congress and get things enacted into law. It is the first
tangible evidence of Trump’s effectiveness with Congress.
“Investors are reevaluating the time it’ll take to pass
campaign proposals but also how effective it’ll be, how diluted
things become. Investors are assuming the business-friendly
programs pass but they’re pushed back in the calendar past
August. They haven’t lost faith but they’re losing enthusiasm.”
ANDRE BAKHOS, MANAGING DIRECTOR AT JANLYN CAPITAL LLC IN
BERNARDSVILLE, NEW JERSEY:
"You put it all together, there was an overly enthusiastic
investors betting on a positive outcome of the Trump
administration. They put too much juice into it. Now you are
getting some road bumps in healthcare... and now investors are
doing a reality check...You have some momentum investors taking
some money off the table and tempering that over-enthusiasm that
we had been seeing.”
BRIAN DAINGERFIELD, MACRO STRATEGIST, NATWEST MARKETS IN
STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT:
"Thursday is the first legislative test of Trumps agenda...
so I think the market is looking at it as not only as the first
test of the legislative agenda but also his influence on his own
party.
“Its probably unfair to take specifics of this bill and
apply them to a tax reform package where I think it would be
easier to find common ground. After healthcare then key thing is
tax reform."
(Megan Davies; editing by Clive McKeef)