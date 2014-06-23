Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
HELSINKI Finnish papermaker Stora Enso (STERV.HE) said on Monday it had bought U.S. based biotechnology firm Virdia for $33 million, with potential additional payouts totaling $29 million.
Virdia develops extraction and separation technologies for conversion of cellulosic biomass into highly refined sugars and lignin, which can be used in chemicals and construction materials, among other uses.
Virdia's impact on Stora's sales and earnings is expected to be limited this year, Stora said.
FRANKFURT PSA Group's acquisition of General Motors division Opel gives the French carmaker greater scale to pursue global expansion plans, Robert Peugeot, chairman of the company's strategy committee, told German paper Welt am Sonntag.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.