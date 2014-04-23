Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
HELSINKI Finnish pulp and paper maker Stora Enso (STERV.HE) on Wednesday reported better-than-expected quarterly profits with the help of cost-cuts, and said its chief executive Jouko Karvinen would leave the company this year.
Stora reported first-quarter core operating profit of 182 million euros ($251 million), up from 118 million euros a year earlier and surpassing analysts' average expectation of 166 million euros in Reuters poll.
Shares in the company rose 2.7 percent after the report.
Stora said that Karvinen, known for a bold restructuring during his seven years at the company's helm, has expressed a desire to leave his position this year. He will continue as CEO until a successor is found. ($1 = 0.7248 Euros)
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Keiron Henderson)
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.