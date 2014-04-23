HELSINKI Finnish pulp and paper maker Stora Enso (STERV.HE) on Wednesday reported better-than-expected quarterly profits with the help of cost-cuts, and said its chief executive Jouko Karvinen would leave the company this year.

Stora reported first-quarter core operating profit of 182 million euros ($251 million), up from 118 million euros a year earlier and surpassing analysts' average expectation of 166 million euros in Reuters poll.

Shares in the company rose 2.7 percent after the report.

Stora said that Karvinen, known for a bold restructuring during his seven years at the company's helm, has expressed a desire to leave his position this year. He will continue as CEO until a successor is found. ($1 = 0.7248 Euros)

(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Keiron Henderson)