WASHINGTON The first tropical storm of the year formed in the Pacific Ocean southwest of Mexico on Monday and was named Aletta, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.

It said the storm was located far out to sea, 650 miles southwest of the Mexican city of Manzanillo, adding there was no danger to land at present.

There are no oil installation on Mexico's Pacific coast.

(Reporting by Sandra Maler; editing by Christopher Wilson)