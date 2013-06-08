NASA’s Aqua satellite infrared image shows the temperatures of Tropical Storm Andrea’s cloud tops taken at 2:41 a.m. EDT (0641 GMT) on June 6, 2013. The dark purple indicates coldest cloud top temperatures (in excess of -63F/-52C) and heavy rainfall. At that time, most of the heaviest precipitation was over the eastern Gulf of Mexico and southeastern Florida. REUTERS/Ed Olsen/NASA JPL/Handout via Reuters

The Tropical Storm Andrea is captured in this Suomi NPP satellite infrared image released on June 7, 2013, showing the overshooting cloud tops (colored dark orange) associated with the most intense areas of convection. The National Hurricane Center and Storm Prediction Center are monitoring the storm for tornado outbreaks throughout Florida. The storm is expected to make landfall later today near Steinhatchee, Florida. Up to five feet of storm surge expected from Apalachicola to Tampa Bay. REUTERS/NASA/NOAA/Handout via Reuters

A man walks through a park along the Hudson River, across from New York, as rain from the outer bands of Tropical Storm Andrea falls in Hoboken, New Jersey, June 7, 2013. Tropical Storm Andrea lost strength as it passed over northern Florida on Thursday evening and is forecast to drench much of the U.S. Atlantic Coast Friday. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Post-tropical cyclone Andrea was slowly working its way out of the United States and into Canada on Saturday, leaving behind strong winds and potential flooding along the East Coast.

The storm's center, moving at 39 miles per hour, was located about 75 miles east of Portland, Maine, as it headed through the Atlantic Canada area, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm was expected to produce strong winds of up to 45 miles per hour and less than 1 inch of rainfall in parts of Maine, the center said.

Several counties in the Carolinas, Rhode Island and Connecticut were under flood warnings on Saturday due to heavy rains from the storm a day earlier.

According to AccuWeather.com, Andrea delivered the rainiest June 7 on record for cities in North Carolina to Massachusetts, which experienced between 3 inches and slightly more than 6 inches of rain on Friday.

AccuWeather.com reported that flooding in Nassau County and Long Beach, New York, and Greenville County, Virginia, closed roads and stranded motorists on Friday evening.

The storm also delayed hundreds of flights in the U.S. Northeast.

After swirling over the Gulf of Mexico, then-Tropical Storm Andrea made landfall on Thursday over the Big Bend area where the Florida peninsula joins the mainland.

The storm buffeted Florida's western coast, spawning several tornadoes before moving across southern Georgia and into the Carolinas.

The storm kicked off the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to November 30.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the U.S. government's top climate agency, warned in an annual forecast last month that this year's season could be "extremely active" with 13 to 20 tropical storms, of which seven to 11 could become hurricanes.

Three to six hurricanes could become major at Category 3 or above, with winds of more than 110 miles per hour, NOAA said.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Sandra Maler)