Tropical Storm Arthur, the first named storm of the 2014 Atlantic hurricane season, has become stronger and is expected to become a hurricane on Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

The storm was located about 85 miles (135 km) east-south-east of Cape Canaveral, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour, the Miami-based weather forecasters said.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bangalore; Editing by James Dalgleish)