Tropical Storm Arthur -- now Hurricane Arthur -- is pictured off the Florida coast in this July 2, 2014 NASA satellite handout photo. REUTERS/NASA Goddard MODIS Rapid Response Team/Handout via Reuters

Hunter Dyson of Richmond, Virginia watches the surf on the beach in Frisco, North Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Maryline Epping of Avon, North Carolina finishes the words on a sign out in front of her shop before Hurricane Arthur in Buxton, North Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Kyler Cook, 18, (R) and Brodie Fox, 10, both from Tiffen, Ohio, walk through the storm surge of Hurricane Arthur, in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Kyler Cook, 10, of Tiffen, Ohio, jumps across sand bags placed to stop beach erosion during the effects of Hurricane Arthur, in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tourists take photos of the surf from their beach houses during Hurricane Arthur, on the west end of Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A swimmer waits for a large wave during the heavy surf of Hurricane Arthur, in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill

David Laing of Myrtle Beach waits for good waves from Hurricane Arthur, at Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Surfer Ben Powell of Ocean Isle Beach rides a large wave during the effects of Hurricane Arthur, in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Children play in the surf of Hurricane Arthur, at the west end of Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill

The eye of hurricane Arthur was nearing the coast of North Carolina and the core of the system is expected to pass near or over the coast and the outer banks tonight, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

It was now located about 35 miles (55 km) south of Cape Fear, North Carolina with maximum sustained winds of 90 miles per hour (150 kph), the NHC said.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bangalore; Editing by Chris Reese)