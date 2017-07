Tropical depression four is expected to degenerate to a remnant low or a tropical wave on Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Tropical depression four was located about 985 miles (1,585 km) east of the Lesser Antilles with maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour (45 kph), the Miami-based weather agency said.

