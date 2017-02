A low-pressure area centered between Bermuda and the Bahamas has an 80 percent chance of developing into a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

Environmental conditions are expected to be generally conducive for a tropical or subtropical cyclone to form on Friday or Saturday while the system moves toward the southeastern U.S. coast, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

