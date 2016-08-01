A strong and fast-moving tropical wave over the eastern Caribbean Sea has a 50-percent chance of becoming a cyclone, the National Hurricane Center said on Sunday.

"This disturbance is expected to cause locally heavy rains and gusty winds over portions of the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico today and tonight," the center said in an advisory.

The conditions are then expected to spread westward and reach Haiti and the Dominican Republic by Monday and Jamaica and Cuba by Tuesday, it said.

