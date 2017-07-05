UNESCO leaves Great Barrier Reef off "in danger" list
SYDNEY The United Nations cultural body UNESCO has voted to leave the Great Barrier Reef off its "in danger" list despite recent widespread destruction of the World Heritage Site.
A low pressure system located about 850 miles (1,367.9 km) west-southwest of the Cape Verde islands has a 60 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next two days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory on Wednesday.
This system still has the potential to become a tropical depression before it moves west-northwestward into a drier and more stable air mass during the next day or two, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru)
SYDNEY The United Nations cultural body UNESCO has voted to leave the Great Barrier Reef off its "in danger" list despite recent widespread destruction of the World Heritage Site.
TOKYO A recent law promoting whaling allows Japan to take a key step towards resuming commercial hunting of the giant mammals that are "a great source of food," officials said on Thursday.
PARIS France will take measures to restrict the use of palm oil in the production of biofuels with the aim of reducing indirect deforestation, French Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot said on Thursday.