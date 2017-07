Tropical Depression Four has formed in the Atlantic Ocean but is not expected to intensify into a full-fledged tropical storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

The depression is located about 1,545 miles (2,485 km) east of the Lesser Antilles with maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour (45 kph), the Miami-based weather agency said.

