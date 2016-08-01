A strong and fast-moving tropical system over the east-central Caribbean Sea has a 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next couple of days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

The low, which is about 200 miles south of the Dominican Republic, could form into a tropical storm later Monday when it moves into the central Caribbean Sea, or by early Tuesday as it approaches Jamaica.

"Although this system still lacks a closed surface circulation, recent satellite-derived surface wind data and ship observations indicate that tropical-storm-force winds of 40 to 45 miles per hour are occurring on the northern and eastern areas of the large disturbance," the NHC said.

Heavy rains and gusty winds are expected over Hispaniola on Monday, reaching Jamaica and Cuba later in the day as the system moves westward at 20 to 25 miles per hour, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru)