Plastic bags found clogging stomach of dead whale in Norway
OSLO Around 30 plastic bags were found clogging up the stomach of a 20 foot (6 meter) whale that was put down in Norway last week after failed attempts to rescue it.
A strong tropical wave over the central Caribbean Sea has an 80 percent chance of developing into a cyclone in the next couple of days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.
The low, located about 150 miles south-southwest of Kingston, Jamaica, continues to move westward at about 20 miles per hour, the NHC said.
"Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for additional development, and a tropical storm is likely to form later today," the Miami-based weather forecaster said.
Heavy rainfall and gusty winds will continue over parts of Jamaica on Tuesday morning and reach the Cayman Islands later in the day, the NHC added.
SANTIAGO Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
Port authorities in Chennai have impounded a BW LPG vessel and a local ship carrying heavy fuel oil, and detained their crews, a spokesman for the port said on Friday, after their collision last week caused an oil spill affecting marine life and local fishing.