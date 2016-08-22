Tropical Depression Seven, packing maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 km/h), has formed west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and is likely to strengthen gradually, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

The depression, forecast to become a tropical storm on Monday night or on Tuesday, was located about 360 miles (580 km) west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, the NHC added.

"The depression is moving toward the west near 18 mph (30 km/h)."

(Reporting by Harshith Aranya, Writing by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)