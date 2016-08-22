Plastic bags found clogging stomach of dead whale in Norway
OSLO Around 30 plastic bags were found clogging up the stomach of a 20 foot (6 meter) whale that was put down in Norway last week after failed attempts to rescue it.
Tropical Depression Seven, packing maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 km/h), has formed west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and is likely to strengthen gradually, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.
The depression, forecast to become a tropical storm on Monday night or on Tuesday, was located about 360 miles (580 km) west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, the NHC added.
"The depression is moving toward the west near 18 mph (30 km/h)."
(Reporting by Harshith Aranya, Writing by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)
SANTIAGO Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
Port authorities in Chennai have impounded a BW LPG vessel and a local ship carrying heavy fuel oil, and detained their crews, a spokesman for the port said on Friday, after their collision last week caused an oil spill affecting marine life and local fishing.