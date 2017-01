A low pressure area located about 500 miles northeast of Puerto Rico has an 80 percent chance of developing into a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.

The system could become sufficiently well organized to result in the formation of a tropical storm later on Tuesday, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

