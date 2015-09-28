A low-pressure system over the south-central Gulf of Mexico, about 100 miles north of the northeastern Yucatan peninsula, has a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Upper-level winds are expected to stay only marginally conducive for development while the system moves northward toward the northern Gulf Coast over the next couple of days, the Miami-based weather forecaster said on Monday.

The system is likely to produce heavy rainfall over portions of the northeastern Gulf Coast, and the southeastern United States, the NHC added.

