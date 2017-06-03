Deadly Portugal fire extinguished, others still blazing
AVELAR, Portugal Firefighters extinguished the deadliest forest fire in Portugal's recent history on Wednesday, though blazes persisted in nearby central and other areas of the country.
MEXICO CITY Five people were killed as Tropical Storm Beatriz dumped heavy rain on southwestern Mexico, causing landslides that destroyed homes, damaged roads and uprooted trees, emergency officials said on Friday.
Though Beatriz never became a hurricane, the storm still left a trail of damaged roads and highways in Oaxaca state and forced the cancellation of flights to the tourist towns in the area.
A landslide in the town of San Francisco Ozolotepec killed two women on Friday, while a man was killed in San Pedro Quiatoni part of his home collapsed, the authority said.
On Thursday, emergency services in Oaxaca reported a landslide in the village of San Marcial Ozolotepec that buried some houses. Rescuers found one dead boy, while another was missing.
Another woman was killed on Thursday by a landslide in the village of San Carlos Yautepec.
The federal highway 200, which runs along much of the country's Pacific coast, was blocked at many points by landslides, officials said, adding schools would be closed statewide on Friday.
Heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Cindy is affecting the northern Gulf Coast and these rains could produce life-threatening flash flooding, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.
