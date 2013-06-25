MEXICO CITY Hurricane Cosme formed in the Pacific 365 miles south of the northwestern Mexican tourist resort of Cabo San Lucas on Tuesday, moving northwest and blowing winds of up to 75 miles per hour.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said there were no coastal watches or warnings in effect but said in a statement that "large swells generated by Cosme will affect portions of the Pacific coast of Mexico from near Acapulco though Cabo Corrientes today."

"These swells are likely to cause dangerous surf and rip current conditions," it said.

The hurricane was not near any installations of state oil monopoly Pemex and was expected to gradually turn west over the Pacific in the next two days.

