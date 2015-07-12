MEXICO CITY Tropical storm Dolores formed off Mexico's Pacific coast on Sunday and could soon turn into a hurricane, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Dolores, located 165 miles (265 km) southwest of the popular tourist resort of Acapulco, is heading northwest at 10 miles per hour (16 kmh), the Miami-based NHC said.

Dolores is blowing maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour, it added.

The CNH said it expected Dolores to become a hurricane by Monday. It is projected to move parallel along Mexico's Pacific coast.

