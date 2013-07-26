Quake of 6.5 magnitude strikes off Papua New Guinea
SYDNEY An earthquake of 6.5 magnitude struck off the south coast of Papua New Guinea on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.
MIAMI Tropical Storm Dorian weakened on Friday as it moved across the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean toward the Caribbean, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
Dorian, the fourth named storm of the 2013 Atlantic hurricane season, was centered about 1,135 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands and was moving west-northwest at 22 miles per hour (35 km per hour). It had top sustained winds of 45 mph, the hurricane center said.
Dorian posed no immediate threat to the Gulf of Mexico, where U.S. oil and gas operations are clustered.
The storm is becoming less organized and is forecast to be downgraded to a tropical depression on Sunday, the center said. Computers models show Dorian will then continue to move west as a mass of thunderstorms and pass north of Puerto Rico on Monday.
(Reporting by Kevin Gray; Editing by Leslie Adler and Eric Beech)
Wolves in Wyoming should be stripped of Endangered Species Act protections and management given to the state rather than the U.S. government, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday, a decision that opens the door for hunting of the animals.
MOGADISHU Some 110 people have died in southern Somalia in the last two days from famine and diarrhea resulting from a drought, the prime minister said on Saturday, as the area braces itself for widespread shortages of food.