Madagascar cyclone death toll rises to 38: official
ANTANANARIVO At least 38 people have been killed by Cyclone Enawo that struck Madagascar this week, according to an official of the country's disaster management department.
Edouard, the fourth hurricane of the 2014 Atlantic season, formed on Sunday but posed no threat to land, the National Hurricane Center said.
The fifth named storm of the Atlantic season had top sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph), making it a Category 1 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale of intensity.
Its center was about 915 miles (1,470 km) east-northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands and was moving toward the northwest, the Miami-based hurricane center said.
"This is not a threat to land," NHC spokesman Dennis Feltgen said. "This will curve harmlessly out to sea. It's already far out at sea and should continue to stay out there."
Additional strengthening was possible and Edouard could become the first major hurricane of the Atlantic season, he added.
So far this year, only one Atlantic hurricane - Arthur, a Category 2 storm, made landfall in the United States, on North Carolina’s Outer Banks in early July.
In its August outlook, the NHC said cooler-than-average temperatures in the tropical Atlantic Ocean would make it difficult for larger storms to develop.
(Reporting by Peter Cooney in Washington; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
ANTANANARIVO At least 38 people have been killed by Cyclone Enawo that struck Madagascar this week, according to an official of the country's disaster management department.
MELBOURNE Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk on Friday offered to save Australia's most renewable-energy dependent state from blackouts by installing $25 million worth of battery storage within 100 days, and offering it for free if he missed the target.
STOCKHOLM Nordic forestry firms racing to replace paper business lost to the internet are trying to transform their pulp mill by-products into glue, biofuel and carbon fiber for aircraft and wind turbines.