A man makes repairs to his roof in the shanty town slum area of Cite Soleil, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Men try to tie down their tent, which serves as their home, with scraps of material in the slum area of Cite Soleil, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Residents sit at the malecon as Tropical Storm Emily arrives to Santo Domingo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A resident looks at waves splashing on the malecon as tropical storm Emily arrives to Santo Domingo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tropical Storm Emily's remnant clouds is seen over north of the eastern tip of Cuba from the NASA's GOES-13 satellite on August 5, 2011 at 16:01 UTC (12:01 p.m. EDT). REUTERS/NOAA GOES Project/NASA/Handout

MIAMI The remnants of former Tropical Storm Emily moved over the open Atlantic and away from the U.S. East Coast on Sunday after dumping heavy rains on the Bahamas.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center downgraded the weather disturbance from a tropical depression in an afternoon advisory when it dissipated some 295 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

Emily's rains set off flooding that killed four people and forced thousands to evacuate their homes in the Dominican Republic and Haiti over the last few days.

Tropical Storm Emily, the fifth named storm of the 2011 Atlantic hurricane season, broke apart on Thursday as it moved over the mountains on the island of Hispaniola, which is shared by Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

The mass of thunderstorms regenerated into a tropical depression over the northern Bahamas on Saturday.

