Quake of 6.5 magnitude strikes off Papua New Guinea
SYDNEY An earthquake of 6.5 magnitude struck off the south coast of Papua New Guinea on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.
MEXICO CITY Hurricane Erick weakened to a tropical storm on Sunday as it veered away from Mexico's mainland into the Pacific Ocean, but it could still bring heavy winds and rain to the resorts of southern Baja California.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Erick was located about 260 miles southeast of Mexico's Baja peninsula on Sunday morning and that its sustained wind gusts had weakened to 70 mph (110 km/h).
The Mexican government called off alerts for the mainland coast but a tropical storm warning was still in effect for southern Baja. The hurricane center projected the storm could pass near the tip of the peninsula early Monday.
Erick formed into a hurricane on Saturday as it moved along Mexico's Pacific coast. The storm was set to batter southern Baja, home to the resorts of Los Cabos, with strong winds and dangerous waves, the center warned.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Bill Trott)
Wolves in Wyoming should be stripped of Endangered Species Act protections and management given to the state rather than the U.S. government, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday, a decision that opens the door for hunting of the animals.
MOGADISHU Some 110 people have died in southern Somalia in the last two days from famine and diarrhea resulting from a drought, the prime minister said on Saturday, as the area braces itself for widespread shortages of food.