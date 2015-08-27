Tropical Storm Erika is pictured in the Atlantic Ocean northeast of Venezuela in this August 26, 2015 NASA handout satellite photo. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuter

MIAMI A tropical storm watch was extended to the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas on Wednesday as Erika, the fifth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, closed in on the Eastern Caribbean and appeared to be heading for Florida, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Erika remained "a very disorganized storm" on Wednesday but had the potential to reach hurricane status near Florida by Monday, the Miami-based government forecaster said.

The last hurricane to hit Florida was Wilma in October 2005.

Erika's future intensity was hard to predict and it could fall apart as it passes over land and battles disruptive winds, it added. Last week the season's first hurricane, Danny, was torn apart by winds and rapidly dissipated as the storm reached the Caribbean islands.

The Florida State Emergency Operations Center was partially activated on Wednesday as officials monitored the advancing storm.

“We are preparing the protective and responsive measures we will need if the storm continues to develop, out of an abundance of caution,” said Director Bryan W. Koon.

The state's Division of Emergency Management advised Florida residents and visitors to keep an eye on local news for further instructions and be sure they have disaster supply kits fully stocked and evacuation plans in place.

The storm was about 110 miles (175 km) east-southeast of the island of Antigua, with maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (72 kph). It was expected to reach the Leeward Islands early Thursday before moving on to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands later in the day.

Tropical storm warnings were in effect for Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, St. Martin/St Maarten, St. Barthelemy, Montserrat, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis, Anguilla, Saba and St. Eustatius.

Erika was expected to produce 3 to 5 inches of rain across portions of the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic through Friday, offering some relief from recent drought conditions.

The U.S. government's annual forecast shows a quieter-than-normal 2015 Atlantic hurricane season, with six to 10 named storms and up to four reaching hurricane status of 74 mph (119 kph).

(Reporting by David Adams in Miami; Additional reporting by Koustav Samanta and Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and James Dalgleish)