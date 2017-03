Fred, formerly a hurricane and a tropical storm, has now weakened into a tropical depression, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Friday.

The depression was located about 1,275 miles (2,050 km) south west of the Azores in the mid-Atlantic. It was packing

maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 kmph), the NHC said.

The depression was forecast to weaken further, the NHC added.

(Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru)