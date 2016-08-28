Hurricane Gaston is producing maximum sustained winds of 105 miles per hour (165 km per hour) and stronger gusts as it churns through the Atlantic Ocean, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in an advisory.

The system, which is not threatening any land mass, was located about 600 miles east of Bermuda and moving toward the northwest at about 5 mph as of 11 a.m. Eastern (1500 GMT), the Miami-based weather forecaster said on its website. It is expected to turn toward the north on Monday.

The NHC said on Saturday evening the system had strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

Some additional strengthening was possible during the next day or so, the NHC said in its latest advisory.

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect for the storm, the NHC said.

(Reporting by Frank McGurty in New York; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)