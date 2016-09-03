Three storm systems are shown (L TO R) Tropical Depression Nine to the southeast of Florida, Tropical Depression Eight just off the coast of the Carolinas and Hurricane Gaston in the central Atlantic Ocean are shown in this GOES East satellite image captured August 29, 2016.... REUTERS

Gaston weakened to a post-tropical storm and was moving away from the Western Azores in the Atlantic Ocean, the National Hurricane Center said on Saturday.

Gaston, formerly a hurricane, was located about 120 miles (190 km) north of Lajes Air Base in the Azores, with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

The weather service said in an earlier advisory that the Gaston was a depression, which is a system with winds of 38 mph (62 kmh) or less. The post tropical designation describes a system that no longer is a tropical cyclone.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Kim Coghill)