WASHINGTON Tropical Storm Greg formed in the Pacific off the Mexican coast early on Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 kmh), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Shortly after being upgraded from a tropical depression at 5 a.m. EDT, Greg was located about 260 miles (420km) south-southeast of Manzanillo, Mexico, the hurricane center said.

It was moving west-northwest at about 16 mph (26 kmh) on a course that was expected to keep it well off the Mexican coast. No coastal watches were in effect but heavy rains are possible for the Mexican states of Guerero and Michoacan, the hurricane center said.

