Tropical Storm Henri, the eighth named storm of the 2015 Atlantic Hurricane Season, has formed in the Atlantic, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.

The storm was located about 250 miles (405 km) east-southeast of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Henri is moving toward the north at nearly 5 miles per hour (7 kph).

"Some additional strengthening is forecast during the

next 48 hours," the NHC added.

