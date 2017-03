Henri, formerly a tropical storm, has dissipated, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

The remnants of Henri located about 535 miles (860 kilometers) south southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland was moving with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

A gradual weakening is expected with the remnants, the NHC added.

(Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)