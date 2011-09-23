MEXICO CITY Hurricane Hilary, a major Pacific storm off the southwestern coast of Mexico, pushed further out to sea on Friday without threatening coastal cities.

Three fishermen who had gone missing in the hurricane were rescued, media reported.

Hilary, a category 4 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale, downed trees in tourist resort Acapulco in the southwest state of Guerrero on Friday as the storm drifted westward away from the country's coastline.

"The cyclone is expected to remain a major hurricane during the next two days," the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The storm was 130 miles south-southwest of port city Lazaro Cardenas, charging with winds of 145 miles per hour, the Miami-based center said.

All of Mexico's Pacific ports were open on Friday afternoon after the Lazaro Cardenas terminal briefly closed, the government said.

Hilary was expected to dump 1-3 inches of rain across parts of Guerrero and Michoacan in southern Mexico and cause large ocean swells, forecasters said.

It is the seventh hurricane of the Pacific season but none has caused major damage so far.

(Reporting by Alex Leff and Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by Todd Eastham)