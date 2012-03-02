At least four people have been killed in southern Indiana as tornadoes ravaged the U.S. midsection on Friday, CNN reported.

Speaking on CNN, Indiana Senator Dan Coats said the destruction was "pretty significant" and that the death toll could rise.

"The reports coming in are not good. The amount of destruction is pretty significant, and so hopefully there won't be any more confirmed fatalities, but I'm concerned that there might be," said Coats, a Republican.

Coats said there were disaster response teams "on their way down there now if they are not there already."

(Reporting by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)