A man sits on his front porch while flood waters reach outside his house as Tropical Storm Lee slowly makes landfall in Lafitte, Louisiana, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Dan Anderson

NEW YORK Tropical Storm Lee is passing slowly over the Gulf Coast region of the southern United States, while Hurricane Katia is keeping forecasters guessing about where it will go and how fast it will get there.

Both could be disastrous to the insurance industry and the federal government, at a time when insurers are already dealing with the worst natural disaster year in history and the government is caught up in a fight over deficit cutting.

Following are best- and worst-case scenarios for both storms and the insurance industry.

LEE: BEST CASE

Tropical Storm Lee is, from an insurance perspective, overwhelmingly a flooding event. That makes it the province of the National Flood Insurance Program, which is administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and which writes almost all of the homeowners flood insurance in this country.

The NFIP does not run a surplus, as a normal insurer does; rather, it operates with the goal of taking in enough premiums every year to cover its losses, with excess going to pay down the massive debt it had to take on after Hurricane Katrina.

While Lee has caused extensive flooding, there is evidence that the levee system protecting Louisiana communities has held, with only limited waters going over their tops.

New Orleans television station WWL reported the city was in many ways operating normally, with buses running and Armstrong International Airport open and operational.

That could ease fears that Lee would prove too much for the NFIP to handle, on top of the heavy claims the program is likely to receive from last weekend's Hurricane Irene.

LEE: WORST CASE

While New Orleans has held up relatively well from Lee, other parts of Louisiana are not doing as well.

WWL said Plaquemines Parish was working to bolster its last-resort flood protections as the water rose from Lee. NFIP data show the parish is one of the most heavily insured areas of the state, which itself is one of the most-insured parts of the country against flood.

If the parish is inundated, that would add to the flood program's headaches. Beyond that one parish, though, the other problem is that Lee is far from being done dumping water on the southeastern part of the country.

"The primary threat from Lee will be extremely heavy rainfall over much of the southeastern U.S. during (the) next several days," the National Hurricane Center said Sunday evening, adding that Lee appeared likely to remain a tropical storm for another 36 hours.

Catastrophe modeling company Eqecat said on Sunday that the storm's slow progress was compounding the damage.

"Several smaller rivers in the region are at or approaching flood stage, and more regional flooding is expected as Lee progresses toward Tennessee during the next few days," said the company, which provides software to insurers allowing them to model their exposure to disasters.

More flooding could push the NFIP to borrow in order to cover its claims, adding to a debt burden the Government Accountability Office has said it can never repay.

KATIA: BEST CASE

Even as Lee lingers, Hurricane Katia has an ongoing -- and confounding -- presence in the Atlantic.

The storm has wavered in and out of hurricane strength for days, and consistently not done what hurricane forecasters have expected it to do.

The latest iterations of their models are literally all over the map -- some of the six NHC models put Katia in the Bahamas or the Carolinas in about a week, some suggest New Jersey or Massachusetts are at risk and some predict Katia will simply hook hard right and miss land entirely.

That last scenario is the best, in that it will let insurers off the hook for more losses. As of Friday afternoon, State Farm -- the country's largest home and auto insurer -- had already received nearly 63,000 claims for Irene.

Other leading home and auto insurers like Allstate Corp, Chubb Corp and Travelers Companies Inc are already at risk of having third-quarter earnings wiped out by those kinds of claims, analysts have said.

KATIA: WORST CASE

As much as insurers might like to see Katia turn away, there is still that chance that the storm might make a U.S. landfall.

Global insurers and reinsurers have already suffered catastrophe losses of more than $70 billion this year, by industry estimates, including up to $6 billion in the United States from Irene.

Further hurricane losses would go further in wiping out third-quarter profits and make it harder for insurers to report an underwriting profit for the year.

"It's more important to take a longer-term outlook because profitability doesn't really exist on a quarter-by-quarter basis" with insurance, said Tom Lewandowski, an analyst at Edward Jones, in an interview earlier this week. "Inherently it's a difficult, opaque type of item to think about but conservatism is the way I look at it."

If Katia makes a turn toward U.S. land, it would also put pressure on insurers' shares. Stocks fell in the week before Irene made landfall, only to rally in the week after as it became clear damage was less than expectations.

(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz)