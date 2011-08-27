WASHINGTON The three major New York-area airports will close to domestic and international arrivals beginning at noon EDT on Saturday due to Hurricane Irene, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said.

John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport in New York as well as Newark Liberty International Airport, however, will remain open to departures, the Port Authority said in an alert on its website.

Major U.S. airlines are in the process of cancelling most of their flights through the weekend at the major New York-area airports.

(Reporting by John Crawley; Editing by Paul Simao)